MPUC TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARING IN VERSANT POWER DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

May 6, 2021

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold a public witness hearing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. regarding Versant Power's proposed distribution rate increase. Because of continuing safety precautions required by the COVID-19 pandemic, the public witness hearing will take place via teleconference.

On January 19, 2021, Versant Power filed a general rate case seeking approval of an increase of 25.23%, or $21.48 million, in its distribution rates. Versant proposes that the increase be phased in over two years, with 50 percent going into effect October 1, 2021 and the other 50 percent going into effect October 1, 2022. Versant bases its proposed increase on a return on equity of 9.35%. Versant proposes to apply the rate increase evenly across-the-board to all rate classes and rate components.

Commission staff have extensively reviewed Versants proposal, considering factors including the pandemic and industry trends, which are summarized in its Bench Analysis. The staff will present final recommendations to the Commission in an Examiners Report in the fall.

Interested citizens may present sworn or unsworn testimony during the public hearing; however, only sworn testimony will become evidence the Commissioners may consider when they decide the case. Those who would like to provide testimony or simply listen to the hearing may join the meeting audio by dialing (866) 220-2985 by 6:00 p.m. An operator will answer the call and ask for the Conference ID number: 8129527.

For callers who intend to testify, the operator will then ask the following: First and last name and spelling City or Town of residence Whether the caller is a customer of Versant Power

Once participants have answered these questions, they will be placed on hold and hear music until the public hearing begins. Hold time will vary depending on how early callers dial in and how many people are planning to testify. Full call instructions are available on the Commission website.

All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2020-00316.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov