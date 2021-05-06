Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR MEDIA ADVISORY: BILL SIGNING CEREMONY FOR SB60: SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATE FOR POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY

Posted on May 6, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

WHAT: Bill Signing Ceremony for SB60: Specialty License Plate for Polynesian Voyaging Society

                                   

WHEN:  May 6, 2021 at 11:45 a.m.

           

WHO:                         Governor David Ige with:

        • Sen. Lorraine Inouye
        • Rep. Cedric Gates
        • Nainoa Thompson, president, Polynesian Voyaging Society

 

WHERE:   Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor,

Governor’s Ceremonial Room

 

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

Pool photographers with media credentials are allowed at the State Capitol. Please forward the full names of pool photographers/news organizations to [email protected] and [email protected] for security clearance. Entry to the Capitol requires identification, masks, and a pre-entry thermal screening. Physical distancing is also required. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the event. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

 

###

