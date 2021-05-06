Gov. Wolf Announces New Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturer to Open in York County, Creating 100 New Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that 250 Cross Farm Lane, LLC (CFL), a subsidiary of PSC Biotech Corporation, will open a new contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in York County. CFL will transfer equipment, staff, and customers from its Wisconsin site to CFL in Conewago Township, investing over $22 million and bringing 100 new jobs to the region. CFL intends to change its name to BioTechnique.

“My administration is pleased to welcome BioTechnique to join Pennsylvania’s historic manufacturing industry,” said Gov. Wolf. “This relocation comes at a critical time as we move ahead in COVID-19 recovery and will bring dozens of new, good-paying jobs and training opportunities to York County communities.”

CFL received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $200,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, a $2 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan,and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

The company purchased the vacant 160,000 square-foot former Unilife pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in York County and plans to invest in infrastructure, purchase new equipment, and extensively train its employees.

BioTechnique manufactures sterile injectable drugs that are highly potent. It is a pharmaceutical contract development manufacturing operation (CDMO) providing development services for next generation cancer therapies, novel vaccines, hormonal therapies, and DEA controlled substances.

“We are grateful for the support from the York County Economic Alliance, the Governor’s Action Team, and Governor Wolf for their generous support to enable BioTechnique to relocate from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania,” said CEO of PSC Biotech and General Manager of BioTechnique John Clapham “We are excited to become a contributor in the success of the Pennsylvania economy”.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“We are incredibly excited that PSC Biotech Corporation will create 100 new, highly skilled jobs in the pharma sector at the Cross Farm Lane facility, a site that has been vacant for several years, said York County Economic Alliance President and CEO Kevin Schreiber. “This is one more reason for optimism in 2021, bringing more exciting news to York County, and an excellent partnership of effort between the Department of Community and Economic Development and our Make Things Happen team at the YCEA.”

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team, or DCED, visit Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website, and be sure to stay up to date with all of our agency news on Facebook ,Twitter, and LinkedIn.