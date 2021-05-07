Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRESS CONFERENCE: RESIDENTS FILE ELECTION COMPLAINT AGAINST MILWAUKEE

As part of the so-called “Wisconsin 5,” Milwaukee participated in a scheme to let private groups manage election process

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project, the nation’s leading election integrity watchdog, is holding a press conference on Monday, May 10 with former Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno and five Milwaukee residents to announce the filing of a formal complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission accusing the city of participating in an unlawful scheme to privatize the 2020 elections in order to benefit presidential candidate Joe Biden.

WHO:

Erick Kaardal, Attorney, The Amistad Project
Sandy Juno, former Brown County Clerk
Cynthia Werner, Milwaukee resident
Rochar Jeffries, Milwaukee resident
Mack Azinger, Milwaukee resident
Dave Bolter, Milwaukee resident
Daniel Joseph Miller, Milwaukee resident

WHAT:

Press conference to announce the filing of an official complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging that Milwaukee violated state and federal law by accepting private conditions on its election process without authorization.

WHERE:

Milwaukee City Hall
200 E. Wells St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202

WHEN:

Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 10:30 a.m. CDT

DETAILS:

In July 2020, Milwaukee received a $10,000 payment from the left-leaning Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) as an enticement to join the so-called “Wisconsin 5” along with Racine, Madison, Kenosha, and Green Bay. The cities then applied for, and received, additional CTCL grants worth about $6.3 million – premised on their acceptance of strict conditions that imposed election rules and procedures inconsistent with Wisconsin law. Milwaukee never sought approval of this arrangement from either the state legislature or the Wisconsin Elections Commission, thereby usurping authority expressly invested in the state legislature by the U.S. Constitution.

Daniel Miller
Milwaukee resident
+1 262-993-6262
