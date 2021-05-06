Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Peloton recollects all treadmills after a toddler’s loss of life and 70 accidents

About 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall. The CPSC said that there has been one child death and 70 other injuries tied to the treadmills. But when the federal safety agency issued a warning about the dangers last month, Peloton took the unusual step of refusing to recall them.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC’s request,” said Peloton CEO John Foley. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

In a statement, CPSC’s acting chairman Robert Adler said that the announcement was the “result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers.”

Wednesday’s recall covers the $4,295 Tread+ as well as Peloton’s cheaper Tread, which costs $2,495. That machine hasn’t yet been released in the United States. Peloton pulled both machines off its website Wednesday.

The reversal comes more than…

