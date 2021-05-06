Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Folk/Americana Artist, Hillstaxx Debut Ep, "Awaiting The Dew" Drops at midnight, May 7th, 2021.

Hillstaxx Takin the long Way Home

Takin that Long Way Home

Hillstaxx long awaited Ep , "Awaiting The Dew" hits all streaming platforms at 12:01 A.M. May 7th, 2021

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HZT Records Releases Hillstaxx Debut Ep, "Awaiting The Dew".

Independant record label HZT Records (Horizontal Trees Music) is proud to announce the release of Hillstaxx new Ep, "Awaiting The Dew". Hillstaxx is an Americana singer-songwriter with a broad powerful vocal range. “She will make you feel what you are listening to”, says Co-Writer & Producer Allen Foster. “We are excited for the world to hear her voice”

Her first single, “Angel” dropped December 11th world wide and is being followed up with the release of the entire Ep on May 7th, found everywhere you stream music. HZT’s A & R Director, Paula Hersom says “Hillstaxx is a cross between Amy Winehouse & Emmy Lou Harris musically & stylistically..” The 5 song Ep, “Awaiting The Dew” was recorded in Wimberley, Texas at Yellow Dog Studios. Produced & Co-Written by Allen Foster (CEO of Horizontal Trees Music/HZT Records), Recorded & Mixed by David Percefull of Yellow Dog Studios and Mastered by Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Portland, Me.

