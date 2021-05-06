Sports Turf to Complete Three Gwinnett County High School Fields
Sports facility construction and renovation company to install innovative artificial turf
With the selection of this turf system, the Gwinnett County School systems staff has shown a great commitment to providing the best facilities to benefit their student-athletes.”WHITESBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded a project for three Gwinnett County High School artificial turf field renovations. This project is the third set of high school facilities awarded to Sports Turf Company for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
The three Gwinnett County projects include:
Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.
North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga.
In 2019, Sports Turf Company completed the renovation of both South Gwinnett High School and Duluth High School artificial turf fields. In 2020, Sports Turf Company completed the renovations of both Dacula High School and Mill Creek High School artificial turf fields.
“We’re excited to have Sports Turf Company back in Gwinnett County to renovate three additional high school fields,” said Gwinnett County Schools Athletic Director Ed Shaddix. “Sports Turf has demonstrated an exceptional understanding for improving our athletic facilities, and we’re excited to continue our working relationship with a company that places such a huge priority on our athletes’ safety.”
Sports Turf Company will renovate all three high schools’ existing natural grass fields to an artificial turf system that surpasses other systems in terms of safety, durability and performance. The artificial turf system, that includes a 10-year warranty, features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade turf system, Brock SP Series shock pad, and the organic infill, BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad technology is specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. The infill, BrockFILL, is a highly engineered wood particle infill specifically designed to improve traction and reduce artificial turf heat. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
“With the selection of this turf system, the Gwinnett County School systems staff has shown a great commitment to providing the best facilities to benefit their student-athletes,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “The system we are installing at these three schools features technology that coaches and student-athletes will not only be able to see the difference aesthetically but will also feel the difference in footing, playability and heat reduction.”
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
