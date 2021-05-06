High-Energy and Captivating Hip Hop and Rap: Rap God 88Tum Rah Unveils New Single
Highlighting immersive and blazing music, coupled with strong and dynamic Rap vocals, rising new artist 88Tum Rah is all set to break into the genreSEDALIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rising new face in the magnetic and stirring world of Hip Hop and Rap music, up-and-coming artist 88Tum Rah is all set to inspire. Underscored by a rich and authentic vibe, the budding singer’s music, reflects the raw, burning truth of life, encouraged to pursue music through his own life’s struggles and experiences. With the release of his refreshing and authentic new single “Middle Of Da Map”, the growing artist showcases unparalleled brilliance in songwriting and production, putting him up against the likes of seasoned Rap icons.
88Tum Rah is a growing yet talented singer and artist who has found his true calling through the Rap genre. Intent on using his powerful vocals and unfiltered and raw songwriting to shed light on life’s important issues, relationships and love in a real manner, the talented artist is swiftly rising the ranks in the fast-paced music industry.
His new single aptly titled “Middle Of Da Map” is complemented by his album ‘B.A.N.G (Born A New God)’ which he released for the world on October 15th, 2020. An 18-track album which is featured by stunning singles such as “Put it in Dere” and “Wrist Lock”, 88Tum Rah has continued to evolve and experiment with his vocal prowess.
The budding singer-songwriter is now looking forward to amazing audiences once again with the release of his upcoming album “B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Living Evil)” which is slated for release on June 1st, 2021. Showcasing his dynamic rap style set against unique themes of religious perceptions and life, the album will be a striking new chapter.
Check out his new single and find out more about 88Tum Rah on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and promotional access.
An up-and-coming singer and songwriter 88Tum Rah is the evolved current identity of the talented artist formerly known as Main Da Prince and King Main Bangz. A talent in the world of Rap and R&B, 88Tum Rah recently released an album under Shomechi Productions LLC titled “B.A.N.G. (Born A New God)” on October 15th, 2020. He now plans to release his unique sophomore record album on June 1st, 2021 named “B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Living Evil)”.
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AjfGPeC8KI&list=OLAK5uy_lv-uC_m2tHcNyShfQr4y4xWrhUNqRWqgc
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/1gL0zDM3Wl4bGd6ECUq0Mq
Tidal https://tidal.com/browse/artist/18112452
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/88tumrah
iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/88tum-rah/1498713532?ign-gact=3&ls=1
88Tum Rah
Shomechi Productions LLC.
+1 816-612-7885
maindaprince@gmail.com