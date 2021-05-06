Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,966 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Maine DOE to Announce the 2021 Maine County Teachers of the Year in Live Virtual Announcement on May 12 at 2pm 

What: 16 Maine teachers will be announced and honored as part of the Maine Department of Education’s Maine Teacher of the Year Program, which includes annual County Teachers of the Year awards and honors.

Who: 16 Maine teachers, representing each county in Maine; Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin; Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd; State Board of Education Peter Geiger; and 2021 Maine Teacher of the Year Cindy Soule.

Where: The announcement will take place on a virtual platform and be streamed live on the Maine Department of Education’s YouTube Channel at: https://youtu.be/pmqxe5LL6zk. A recording of the video will be available at this link after the announcement.

When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Background Information: As part of the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, hundreds of teachers across Maine are nominated by a member of their school community. Through a rigorous application process, one teacher from each county is selected as the County Teacher of the Year by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members within the county.

After being named, Maine County Teachers of the Year serve as ambassadors for teachers, students, and quality education state-wide throughout the year. The Maine County Teachers of the Year are available to make presentations to local and regional organizations. Throughout the summer, they will continue to participate in an intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process.

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Teacher of the Year Program visit: https://www.mainetoy.org/

For more information contact Rachel Paling (Maine DOE) at rachel.paling@maine.gov or Dolly Sullivan (Educate Maine) at dolly@educatemaine.org.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Maine DOE to Announce the 2021 Maine County Teachers of the Year in Live Virtual Announcement on May 12 at 2pm 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.