Limon Ahmed Is A Bangladeshi – Artist Successful Influencer and Most Popular Digital, Marketer
Limon Ahmed Is A Bangladeshi – Artist Successful Influencer and Most Popular Digital, MarketerMAGURA, KHULNA, BANGLADESH, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limon Ahmed, better known as Limon, is a Bangladeshi singer and actor. I was introduced to the music industry launch his first soundtrack "Modern Pop" on SoundCloud first.
After some days I release my music on different music platforms like Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, JioSaavan, and many other international platforms like Deezer, Tidal, and Napster. You get Limon Ahmed music on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook library also.
Limon Ahmed is the name behind ‘Limon's Partner, a reputed digital marketing firm in Bangladesh.
He is an Internet marketing strategist with experience of 3 years.
Being a passionate and goal-oriented professional, Limon Ahmed is always hungry to learn new things.
Born on 26th March 1997 in Sylhet Bangladesh, Limon Ahmed had a keen interest in trying new things right from childhood. He always wanted to experiment with new things. From childhood, he is known among friends for coming up with out-of-the-box ideas. His style of thinking was very much and unique. This has helped him achieve great success at 19. He is multitalented and versatile. He is an entrepreneur, artist, and influencer revolutionizing the digital platform
Startup
Limon Ahmed is the name behind ‘Limon's Partner, a reputed digital marketing firm in Bangladesh. He is an Internet marketing strategist with experience of 3 years. Being a passionate and goal-oriented professional, Limon Ahmed is always hungry to learn new things. As digital marketing is a constantly evolving platform, creativity plays a key role. He strives to achieve greater heights and success. He looks for newer opportunities and doesn’t worry about breaking the boundaries and taking risks. Through his innovative and mindful blogs and digital ideas, he is gaining a lot of fame on various social networking sites.
A lot of prominent personalities including celebrities, politicians, and many social workers are captivated by his work. His never-give-up attitude, hard work, and dedication have truly paid off well. He is popularly known as the Limon of Bangladesh. He aims to bring small-scale brands into the limelight by promoting them digitally. He aims to increase job opportunities and here’s where Limon’s company plays a very integral role. He wants to provide much-deserved recognition to small-scale industries.
His Song List:
1.NISHANT
2.DEPRESSION
3.ATTITUDE
4.ARE YOU KIDDING ME
5.THE GHOST
6.HORRORS
7.SCARED(ALIEN)
8.TOXIC
9.PEACEMAKER
10.FUNNY MUSIC
11.FUNNY(NOOB)
12.ROMANTIC GUITAR
13.SUICIDAL
14.YUCK FU
15.ALONE(NISHANT INSTRUMENT)
16.HYPNOTIZE
17.PLEASE HOLD ME
18.MAGIC-FREESTYLE RAP
19.CONFUSION
He then embarked with his next 7+ soundtrack on various music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, iTunes, JioSaavan, and Amazon Music to name a few. Besides, he also was seen releasing his soundtracks over different foreign music streaming platforms including Napster, Tidal, and Deezer to name a few. Needless to say, there are several videos with his singing on platforms like TikTok along with other social media platforms like Facebook Library and Instagram to name a few.
Eric M Schuelke
PRMEDIASND
+1 518-773-8697
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Nishana