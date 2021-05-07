Internationally Renown Multi-Genre Violinist and Entertainer Demola the Violinist Releases "Classics with Demola Vol.1"
"Classics with Demola Vol. 1: Comprises of Violin" includes covers of classic hits of R&B, Hip-Hop and pop songs from the 90s and early 2000s.
Every listener will connect with the covers from the 90s and early 2000s played in this album creating a much needed nostalgia and excitement”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and Multi-Genre Violinist and award winning artist, Demola is one of the first artists of his kind fusing the various timbres of AFRO-BEAT, the colorful sounds of Reggae, a bevy of buoyant Pop tones and the animated bounce of Hip-Hop while coherently blending it all together with the euphonious melodies of his violin. The native Lagosian turned Houston resident is a multi-hyphenate in his own right.
— Demola the Violinist
Born in Lagos, Nigeria, his love for music started at a very tender age -- stemming from listening to different genres of popular and contemporary music by music-loving parents. He was formerly represented by Matthew Knowles (the Father and Former manager of Beyoncé and Destiny's Child).
As with many legends in the making, Demola cites luminary icons like Bob Marley , Fela Kuti , Prince, King Sunny Ade , James Brown, George Benson, Lagbaja, Michael Jackson etc to pull artistic inspiration from. Several of his violin covers have gone viral across Instragram, Facebook , Tiktok , Twitter etc with millions of views. He has been also been featured on TheShaderoom (his cover of Return of The Mack cover), I Love being Black, and several huge blogs/pages on social media.
Demola has a collection of several violin cover projects (hiphop, pop, afrobeats, Reggae/dancehall), all available on digital platforms. He also has original works with his two latest singles "Light Up" which features AfroPop Superstar Wande Coal and his latest single "Gbedu" featuring leading Afropop Superstar "Davido." Both works were produced by Demola. These singles have shot him up in the realm of Afrobeats and made Demola a much sort after artist.
His newest album, releasing May 7, 2021 will create nostalgic feelings, memories, and great vibes for everyone born during the times when the songs were released or reigning. "Every listener will connect with the covers that are played creating a much needed nostalgia and excitement with every song in this album," says Demola. Demola came up with the idea of releasing this collection of songs on streaming platforms after doing a few covers that garnered millions of views and went viral across social media. "It has a whole collection of songs that will get you moving and in the groove while listening." The album will resonate with every lover of instrumental music, R&B, hip-hop and pop music. Most of the tracks are hits that are well known by millennials and Gen Z's. Songs on the track list include: "Let me Love You" by Mario, "Lollipop" by Lil Wayne, "Can we Talk" by Tevin Campbell, "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton, "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison, and so much more.
This project will get fans ready for the upcoming releases during the summer where Demola will be releasing new Violin Album with singles coming through first by July. He also plans to release volume two of "Classics With Demola" and is preparing to Tour later this year.
To Download "Classics by Demola Vol.1," visit: https://unitedmasters.com/m/607d6c11a226c73f74a44920
Also available DemolaTheViolinist.com for Download: https://www.demolatheviolinist.com/downloads/cwd1
For more about Demola visit: https://www.demolatheviolinist.com.
Demola on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp_RDy4J7RfeapzMxqz9qOA.
Demola on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demolaviolinist.
Demola on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demolaviolinist?lang=en.
Demola on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5cUFIkBWAwJOJZDEiACH6m?si=alu8CC_CR7aG7iEQKH4fuw.
Demola on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/demola/1127910273
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here