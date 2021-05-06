Mk Sabbir Rahman

Mk Sabbir Rahman has achieved strong identity over the internet since he is verified on Google, Spotify, and JioSaawn

GAZIPUR, GAZIPUR, BANGLADESH, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mk Sabbir Rahman is a renowned entrepreneur and founder of Mk Sabbir Digital Media. He is a specialist in SERP optimization (what appears when someone googles your brand name, According to Sabbir, He started his blogging journey at the age of 19 when he became a digital marketing expert at a very young age. At the age of 19, Sabbir successfully ranked Bangladesh’s top 10 bloggers.

He was blogging about tech, then expanded his horizon to Bollywood and Lifestyle and started a news portal Presswirebd.com to cover Bollywood and entrepreneurs. He is one of the youngest blogger to cover such a wide range of celebrity and entrepreneurs news, Sabbir is invited by brands like Dropout Media, FlaminArt, Mk Sabbir Digital Media, Dejzi, Twinkle Pawar Exclusive, and many more to cover their company’s services and products.

Founder of PressWireBD

Mk Sabbir Rahman is the founder and CEO of “PressWireBD“ which provides a bunch of services like social media management, PR promotion, brand promotion, celebrity promotion, IMDb Profile, Wikipedia Articles, content writing, etc. His company now gaining popularity round the world and have become the fastest growing celebrity management company.

Sabbir is a passionate digital marketer who has developed excellent expertise in Google SEO, he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising on Google search. He discovered various tricks to get Google Knowledge Panel and now offers these services to big celebrities worldwide.

Mk Sabbir Rahman has achieved strong identity over the internet since he is verified on Google, Spotify, and JioSaawn, Google awarded him the “Post on Google” feature means he can able to post articles, videos, and stories on Google search directly from his Knowledge Panel, in Bangladesh a number of the simplest digital marketers are yet verified on Google, that is the reason why Mk Sabbir Rahman is understood as SERP Expert.

Sabbir is a self-published author, has been published several books on the subject of digital marketing and Google SEO. He also records a podcast, his channel “Mk Sabbir Rahman” is very informative and valuable now listed in the Top 50 Digital Marketing Podcasts and getting worldwide attention. Mk Sabbir Rahman features a huge fan base on his social media channels, you'll also connect him on Facebook and Instagram.

Personal Life & Family

Born in Gazipur, Mk Sabbir Rahman belongs to a Hossain family. His father Md. Nazir Hossain is a Labourer , Mother Rehana Akter is a housewife.

Education

Mk Sabbir Rahman is a graduate at Tangail Technical School & College. He also completed the elemental of Digital Marketing offered by Google – Digital Unlocked.

Physical Appearance

With dark black eyes, black hair, 5’4″ height, and weight around 55kg, he looks amazing in the real life. He has a perfect male body.

He is Bangladeshi’s leading digital marketer and celebrity manager who provides one-stop marketing solutions for famous personalities also as businesses and makes .

He was blogging about tech, then expanded his horizon to Bollywood and Lifestyle and began a news portal TuhinTube to hide Bollywood and entrepreneurs. He is one among the youngest bloggers to hide such a good range of celebrity and entrepreneur news.

Sabbir is a passionate digital marketer who has developed excellent expertise in Google SEO, he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising on Google search.

In Bangladeshi some of the best digital marketers are yet verified on Google, that is the reason why Mk Sabbir Rahman and is known as Google Knowledge Panel Expert.

Sabbir has a huge fan base on his social media channels, you can also connect him on Facebook