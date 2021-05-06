Weeklong Closure of Deerfield’s Pleasant Lake Boat Ramp Scheduled for May 10–17

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619 May 6, 2021

Deerfield, NH – The public boat access facility serving Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, NH, will be closed for one week beginning at dawn on Monday, May 10. The facility will remain closed through the evening of Monday, May 17 and will reopen to the public on Tuesday May 18. During this closure a trench system will be installed to collect water from the lower paved area and increase the area’s capacity to accommodate stormwater runoff.

During this installation the boat ramp will be closed and there will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self- propelled watercraft during this time period. The parking area for the ramps will also be closed to the public until the project is completed.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/access/index.html.