Previous Issues Addressed, One New Area of Concern Identified at Indian Affairs Commission

A recent audit of the Indian Affairs Commission has found that while areas of concern identified in a 2019 audit have been addressed, a new area of concern was identified. The operating budget for the Indian Affairs Commission was overspent by $2,859. The total allocation from the General Fund for operating expenses for the biennium was $263,704.

“We applaud the efforts of the Commission to address areas of concern that were identified by our audit team in 2019 and we are confident that they will take the necessary steps to address the new issue,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.  

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit can be found here.

