Pure Food Company Now Offering a Free Guide to Improving Gut Health Naturally

An industry leader in products made from real, organic, plant-based food is giving away a free gut health guide.

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Food Company announced today that it is now offering a free guide to help men and women improve gut health naturally..

"Discover four proven strategies for improving your gut health and creating long-term, sustainable changes to your microbiome and, in turn, your overall health," said Scott Christ, owner of Pure Food Company.

Christ explained that the free guide shows individuals how to breathe, move, exercise, and sleep better to create long-term, sustainable changes to one's microbiome and, in turn, their overall health and wellness.

The Pure Food Company, which received recognition as a Five-Star Warrior Airdrop Partner from an organization called HeroGrown for donating over 3,000 bottles of CBD products (worth $250,000, in MSRP value) to help veterans in need, is inviting anyone interested to get a free copy of the guide today.

Scientists, according to Christ, say that our gut houses upwards of 70 percent of our immune system.

"When we're at our optimal health, this immune organ works in peak performance like an efficient fighting machine," Christ revealed, before adding, "However, when our body is under long-term assault from toxic substances, invading bacteria, or injury, our immune system can interrupt normal processes and change how well we regulate our sleep cycle."

For more information, please visit purefoodcompany.com/about-pure-food-company and https://www.purefoodcompany.com/blog/.

About Pure Food Company

As a small, family-owned business trying to compete with mega-corporations who put profits over health, we believe what wins hearts and minds is when products (and the people behind them) are REAL. That's why all Pure Food products are made from real, organic, plant-based food instead of chemicals and junk your body (and our planet) doesn't need.

We use a powerful blend of proven, antioxidant-rich, superfood ingredients that support GI health and immunity.

