Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,967 in the last 365 days.

Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Hitting State Police Vehicle and Fleeing Scene On I-95

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROSEDALE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and charged a suspected impaired driver who hit a state police vehicle and fled the scene yesterday on I-95 in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Gasper Botteon, 45, Nottingham. Maryland. Botteon is charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and other traffic charges related to the hit and run.

Botteon was driving a white box truck and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was uninjured in the incident.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. yesterday, a Maryland State Trooper from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack in his marked patrol vehicle at the 64.4-mile marker on I-95, was conducting a crash investigation. While he was working inside of his vehicle, a white box truck struck the driver’s side of his vehicle and ripped off the door.  The box truck continued traveling northbound on I-95 in Rosedale. The trooper was not injured.

A lookout for the box truck was immediately broadcast to all law enforcement in the area.  Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack located the vehicle and the driver shortly after 6:15 p.m. northbound on Route 24 at Bel Air S. Parkway in Belair.

The driver, later identified as Botteon, showed signs of suspected impairment. He was subsequently arrested on scene without incident and transported to the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack for processing.

The investigation is continuing. 

###

 

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Hitting State Police Vehicle and Fleeing Scene On I-95

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.