HHS Secretary Becerra Announces Nearly 940,000 Americans Have Signed Up for Health Coverage through HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that nearly 940,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov as a result of the Biden Administration’s Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The 2021 SEP, along with the additional financial assistance afforded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), offers individuals and families an opportunity to take advantage of reduced premiums, increased savings, and quality, affordable health coverage through HealthCare.gov.

Since HealthCare.gov implemented the ARP’s expanded advance payments of premium tax credits amounts on April 1, nearly 2 million current enrollees have returned to the Marketplace and reduced their monthly premiums by over 40 percent, from $100 to $57, on average after premium tax credits. We encourage all current HealthCare.gov enrollees to return to the Marketplace to see if they too qualify for more increased financial assistance.

“Families and individuals are signing up for high-quality insurance that the American Rescue Plan made more affordable,” said HHS Secretary Becerra. “Across America there is a need and demand for high-quality, low-cost health insurance. That’s why we are doing all we can to reach people who need coverage. Americans who need health coverage to start as soon as June 1 should visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov today to see what health plans are available to them. A few moments of your time are all that it takes for you to save your family money, get better care, and have peace of mind.”

The ARP also makes it more affordable for new consumers to purchase and use Marketplace coverage. For new consumers selecting plans during the SEP, after increased tax credits the average monthly premium fell over 25 percent, from $117 for those enrolling from February 15 through March 31 to $86 for those enrolling in April. The ARP also helped to lower out of pocket spending costs for new consumers. The median deductible for new consumers during the SEP fell by nearly 90 percent, from $450 prior to April 1 to $50 as consumers used their increased tax credits from the ARP to choose plans with lower out-of-pocket costs.

Now until August 15, 2021, consumers who want to enroll in coverage, compare plan offerings, or see if they qualify for more affordable premiums can visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to view 2021 plans and prices and enroll in a plan that best meets their needs. Current enrollees should review their application, make any changes needed to their current information, submit their application, and select a new plan, or reselect their current plan, to receive the increased premium tax credits to make their 2021 Marketplace coverage more affordable. Consumers who take action in May and confirm updated savings on the plan of their choice will start receiving the savings and lower costs starting with their June 1 premiums.

Consumers who want to enroll in coverage and see if they qualify for more affordable premiums can visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to view 2021 plans and prices and enroll in a plan that best meets their needs. Consumers can also call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 150 languages. TTY users should call 1-855-889-4325. Consumers can also find a local assister or agent/broker in their area: https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance/.

Consumers who live in a state that operates its own Marketplace platform should visit their state Marketplace website or call center for more information about when these additional savings will be available through their State-based Marketplace.

For more information on the April enrollment report, visit: www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2021-marketplace-special-enrollment-period-report-1

For more information about the Health Insurance Marketplace®, visit: https://www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/getting-marketplace-health-insurance/

For more information about the American Rescue Plan and the Health Insurance Marketplace®, visit: https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/american-rescue-plan-and-marketplace

