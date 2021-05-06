Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care Kansas City Names John A. Burroughs, MD, Medical Director

John A. Burroughs, MD, is a new Medical Director at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City with a team of 55 end-of-life care professionals.

Offering dignity and control to patients and their families is what I get to help with.” — Dr. John Burroughs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John A. Burroughs, MD, is a new Medical Director at Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City. Dr. Burroughs partners with other clinicians and Crossroads Medical Directors for the delivery of hospice and palliative care with a clinical team of more than 55 end-of-life care professionals.

A family doctor, Dr. Burroughs chose to transition from a successful practice he built over more than 20 years in Liberty, Missouri for the full-time Medical Director position. But he’s not new to Crossroads.

Dr. Burroughs has been a respected part-time Associate Medical Director with Crossroads since 2009. He was also Medical Director of a long-term care facility where Crossroads has provided end-of-life care to residents for many years.

A graduate of Duke University and Wake Forest School of Medicine, Dr. Burroughs is looking forward to specializing in end-of-life care. “Offering dignity and control to patients and their families is what I get to help with,” Dr. Burroughs said of his new role.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Burroughs join Crossroads, especially as full-time dedicated Medical Directors are a rarity at most hospices,” said Dr. Timothy Ihrig, Crossroads’ Chief Medical Officer. “His family medicine experience, his compassion and his high level of clinical acumen will benefit our hospice and palliative patients and their families immensely.”

About Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is committed to being at the forefront of the hospice and palliative care industries, continually shaping the way end-of-life care is viewed and administered. Crossroads’ mission is to provide highly unique, comprehensive, and compassionate hospice services to persons experiencing a life-limiting illness and to their caregivers. For more information, please visit www.crossroadshospice.com or contact Lisa Simon at lsimon@sprytecom.com or 215-545-4715 x22.