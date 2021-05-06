Minneapolis Firefighters Association Endorses Mickey Moore for 9th Ward City Council
MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2021—Ward 9 Minneapolis City Council candidate Mickey Moore announced today that his campaign has received the coveted endorsement of Minneapolis Firefighters Association Local 82, the local union which represents Minneapolis firefighters.
“After careful consideration, Minneapolis Firefighters Association Local 82 believes Mickey is the best candidate to represent the 9th Ward on the Minneapolis City Council,” said Mark LaKosky, president of the Minneapolis Firefighters Association. “Mickey distinguished himself from the other candidates running in Ward 9 with his professionalism, his long history of community involvement, and his clear commitment to the safety and security of residents and business owners in our city.”
The Minneapolis Firefighters Association Local 82 was founded in July 1918. The organization is affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters and are proud to have 100% participation and membership of all eligible personnel employed by the City of Minneapolis Fire Department.
“I’m tremendously honored that the Minneapolis Firefighters Association has decided to endorse my campaign for City Council at this critical moment for our city. Along with all the people who make this area their home, as well as do business in the 9th Ward, I too have the utmost respect and admiration for our firefighters and their selfless commitment to the safety and security of our people, our property, and our city,” said Moore.
The men and women of Minneapolis Firefighters Local 82 proudly protect the residents and visitors of Minneapolis 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition to their service to the city, the organization’s members gives back to the community by volunteering and providing funds through their nonprofit, Minneapolis Firefighters Charities.
“Historically, the Minneapolis Firefighters Association’s endorsement has been a highly influential gauge of the strength of local political candidates and campaigns, and we expect the impact to be immediate and meaningful,” said Moore. “As first responders, firefighters truly understand what public safety means at the ground level. That is why I am committed to ensuring every fire house in Minneapolis is fully staffed with the best firefighters, as well as has the latest training, technology, and equipment available to provide the superior level of service our city deserves,” he added.
About Mickey Moore
Born and raised in South Minneapolis, Michael “Mickey” Moore is a retired business leader. In 1996, he founded The Braid Factory, which began the professional natural hair care salon industry in Minnesota. This year, The Braid Factory will celebrate its 25th anniversary as the area’s most popular hair braiding establishment in the Twin Cities, with more than 300,000 customers served.
A lifelong, pragmatic, progressive Democrat, Moore is running to represent Ward 9 on the Minneapolis City Council because he believes more than ever the city needs an experienced, professional and responsive leader who has a proven track record of turning significant obstacles into real accomplishments.
In 2020, Moore was motivated by the tragic murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer to run for U.S. Congress, receiving more votes than any independent congressional candidate in the country. Since that time, he has spent the last year talking with and listening to residents and business owners about the many concerns and issues facing the 9th Ward, including diversity, equity and inclusion, public safety, economic development, affordable housing, and environmental justice.
For more information on Moore's City Council campaign, visit www.weneedmoore.org.
