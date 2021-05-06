New series of global events launched to help hard-to-abate sectors reach carbon neutrality by 2050

Coalition of experts curate series of major events focusing on sustainable industrial manufacturing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organisers of a new industry platform for manufacturers within hard-to-abate sectors today announced details of Sustainable Industrial Manufacturing (SIM) - set to be Europe’s largest showcase of solutions in sustainable manufacturing, when it opens at Brussels Expo in Belgium from 9-10 March 2022.

The EU has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 and it wants industry to “pave the way”. With heavy industry responsible for 30% of carbon emissions worldwide, a transition towards net zero emissions is no longer optional for those in-charge of heavy industrial sectors.

Nadine Bloxsome, Editor of Aluminium International Today, and Event Director of SIM comments: “To deliver change at the speed required, manufacturers must urgently accelerate and embrace sustainable technologies to future-proof their competitiveness, viability, and protect the other industries that they support. SIM has been created to help address this challenge and encourage a collaborative approach. By working together to conserve resources and deliver change, industrial manufacturers can ensure a sound future for generations to come.”

Curated by a coalition of industry experts, SIM is a global series of events supporting and facilitating the transition towards cleaner manufacturing around the world and will focus on five hard-to-abate sectors: Steel, Cement, Glass, Aluminium and Chemicals.

Hosting leaders from the worlds of science, innovation, government, industry, and investment, SIM Europe will provide the first opportunity for those at the frontier of energy intensive industrial manufacturing to collaborate and deliver real change.

Greg Morris, Editor of Glass International, and one of the experts advising on content for the event, adds: “Solutions exist to make heavy manufacturing carbon neutral. But to make that transition, that change has to deliver economic prosperity, efficiencies, jobs and a brighter future. Industry must work together, at scale, across sectors and right along the supply chain. Bringing together senior executives from across difference manufacturing sectors could be a real game-changer and is very exciting. That kind of knowledge transfer is key, and that is exactly what we want SIM to facilitate.”

The SIM agenda is being driven by a steering committee of international experts in the fields of industry, academia, R&D, media and investment and includes: Geoff Matthews, Modulation Specialist, EnergyFlex Pty Ltd; Pernelle Nunez, Deputy Secretary General and Director – Sustainability, International Aluminium Institute; Oscar Verheijen, Chairman of the GlassTrend Board, and Melanie Williams, CEO and Sustainability Consultant.

SIM Europe will be the first of four regional events planned for 2022, with other editions to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, United States and China.

The cornerstone of every SIM event is a trio of exhibition and conference zones entitled ‘Energy’, ‘Evolve’ and ‘Environment’ that together, deliver end-to-end sustainable manufacturing opportunities. Zones will include solutions for providing cleaner energy, new technologies to enable plants to evolve, and a collaborative approach to protecting the environment and the future of industrial manufacturing businesses.

Organised by Quartz Business Media, SIM has been curated by a team that is combining more than 90 years of experience of facilitating business for the manufacturing industry. Owners of market-leading trade journals, exhibitions, conferences, and digital content solutions for the steel, glass and aluminium industries, each year QBM products reach more than 85,000 manufacturing professionals around the world.

For further information visit www.sustainableindustrialmanufacturing.com

