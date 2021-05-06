Adnami continues growth trajectory with appointment of Peter Østrem as Nordic Market Director
Following recent, massive growth, tech company Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has announced the appointment of Peter Østrem as Nordic Market Director.
Peter will be based out of Copenhagen, with the objective of securing continuous growth in the region by maintaining partner relations and extending Adnami’s portfolio of publishers, agencies, advertisers. He will be responsible for leading the Nordic team and will run commercial activities in the region.
With 20 years’ experience in the online media industry, including as Head of Media at Wunderman Thompson MAP (Marketing Automation & Personalisation Center of Excellence); he has also held the role of CCO at UNUM ai; VP Nordics at AudienceProject; and Director Nordics at Advertising.com, amongst many others.
This news of this new hire comes following a recent seven-figure sum of investment for Adnami to scale internationally. Launched in 2017, and with offices in London, Copenhagen and Stockholm, Adnami is set to expand its programmatic tech solutions for high impact advertising throughout Europe in 2021.
Peter comments: “I’m thrilled to join Adnami’s expanding team as it launches in some of the biggest advertising markets in Europe. Together, we will offer clients greater value, transparency and control of campaigns thanks to engaging, high-impact formats and the scalable infrastructure behind the scenes”
Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami, adds: “An experienced marketing professional who is highly skilled in digital strategy, Peter’s knowledge, enthusiasm and passion for the industry are second to none. Results driven, and with unparalleled energy levels, he’s not just a visionary marketer, but also an empathetic leader and a lot of fun. Coming at a time when publishers are working harder than ever to make every penny of ad revenue count, this hire matters. We know that Peter will achieve great things.”
Adnami saw consistent growth throughout 2020, despite the pandemic, with a diverse range of clients, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung and Red Bull enjoying the benefits of the company’s unique offer.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnamis’ templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
Julia Smith
