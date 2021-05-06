Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (5 May 2021)

Twenty-six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Central, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali Ghidir (9), Adibara (7), and Ghirmaika (2), in Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara; Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa; Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (26), Central (6), and Southern (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3538 while the number of deaths stands at 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also increased to 3707.