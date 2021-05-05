Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:06 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. A short time later, two adult male victims were located. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Bs9xN2h-2No

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.