THE SHURT An Online Graphics T-Shirt Company Joins The Fight Against Cancer And Great Things Are Happening

THE SHURT in on track to raising $100K in donations to help fight cancer through the sales of graphic tees, hats, mugs and bags and is winning. You can join.

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE SHURT might not be a common household name when it comes to graphic t-shirts, hats, mugs, or bags, but for cancer research foundations like Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cure Childhood Cancer, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Cure Brain Cancer, and so many other foundations, THE SHURT has developed a way to convert sales into donations that help save lives.

THE SHURT (An Online Graphic Tees Store) donates 15% of all proceeds directly at checkout at no additional cost to customers. At checkout, customers are able to select from a list of cancer research foundations to where their donations will be submitted. This allows our customers to be a part of our mission to raise $100K in donations to help fight cancer and find a cure.

THE SHURT was created by artist Esteban Ortiz in 2019 after his wife was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. A rare cancer that has altered their lives completely, allowed them to experience first-hand the many challenges associated with cancer, from dealing with unexpected expenses, excessive medical bills, pain and suffering throughout the treatment process, and the uncertainty of life expectancy thereafter. Along the way, Esteban and his wife met many wonderful people with heart-felt stories, many fighting cancer themselves, others being family members providing emotional and financial support as we very well learned is very much needed during the treatment process.

Our mission to help raise $100K in donations through online sales is inspired by personal experience fighting cancer and motivated by the many wonderful people we met along the way and those that we have not met but may be currently experiencing the difficult tasks of fighting cancer through intensive treatments. We pray for you.

One of the greatest gifts we have as humans is the ability to give to others, in times of need, in so many forms. THE SHURT is dedicated to helping the cancer community through charitable donations raised by our customers and we need your help. Every Purchase Matters!

We encourage you to please visit our website www.theshurt.com to help us reach our donation goals.