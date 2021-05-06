As Demands for Human Rights Reforms Increase, Few Can Even Define What Their 30 Human Rights Are – Free Booklet Helps
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hate and aggression seem all too common when one turns on the news these days. Acts of discrimination, violence and other human rights abuses seem to be everywhere. Recent events have demonstrated that a need for change and a greater awareness and respect for basic human rights are necessary.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
As we face so many challenges and so much controversy these days, what can we rely on to steer our course? We can start with our basic human rights. But what does that really mean?
Immediately following the atrocities of WWII, the newly formed United Nations Human Rights Commission, under the chairmanship of Eleanor Roosevelt, saw to the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which delineated the thirty fundamental rights that form the basis for a just and democratic society. On December 10, 1948, the declaration was formally adopted by the United Nations for all nations to use to reduce violence and discrimination and to help uphold the dignity and rights of mankind.
As monumental as that was, today few people can name even a few of their thirty fundamental human rights. United for Human Rights offers free educational materials about the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights to inform people of the thirty rights they are entitled to simply because they are human beings.
United for Human Rights is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach people about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.
United for Human Rights advocates for human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings, such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring people together from across whole sectors of the world.
In Washington, DC, the local chapter of United for Human Rights and its youth component Youth for Human Rights host online events, seminars and trainings to help spread the message of tolerance and peace to people of all ages.
At the core of United for Human Rights' campaign are the informational booklet “The Story of Human Rights?” and “What Are Human Rights?” which introduce youth and adults to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. These booklets have been provided free of charge to millions of people and are made available in 17 languages at https://www.humanrights.com/request-info/united-for-human-rights-portfolio.html
