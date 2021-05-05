Court upholds California governor’s use of emergency powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency powers to make far-reaching policies during the pandemic was upheld Wednesday by state appellate justices who rejected a lower court finding that the Democrat had done too much unilaterally.
