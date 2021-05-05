Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Judicial Council bias work group holds 1st meeting

(Subscription required) Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye launched the Work Group to Enhance Administrative Standards Addressing Bias in Court Proceedings in November. Its goal is to update Standard of Judicial Administration 10.20, a series of recommended actions judges can take to prevent bias in the judicial system.

Judicial Council bias work group holds 1st meeting

