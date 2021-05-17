Adam Seger, LUSH Manager, Brings Back Wine Tastings to LUSH with Fully Vaccinated Team

Adam Seger

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libation lovers can now take advantage of wine takings at LUSH Food and Drink given that the restaurant’s team is fully vaccinated and the restaurant is open for indoor dining, according to LUSH manager Adam Seger.

During the past several months, LUSH exercised extra caution by restricting guest dining and drinking to its patio, where guests were met with cozy shawls, gas heaters, and fire pits. This was done even with Chicago authorizing partial-capacity indoor dining. However, the eatery’s culinary and hospitality team has since been fully vaccinated, so customers can now book wine tastings for groups of six or more people. These books popular tastings can easily be customized your guests’ unique occasions, seasons, and preferences.

“We have innovated over the past year with Zoom wine tastings and weekly wine blogs and even pre-recorded winetasting videos,” said Adam Seger. “Nothing, though, replaces the magic of breaking bread and sharing wine face-to-face with people with whom you enjoy spending your time.”

The private tastings are available seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at LUSH’s three locations: West Town, Roscoe Village, and Evanston. Guests are encouraged to book a wine tasting seven days in advance, which will help to ensure that their tastings are scheduled appropriately.

During each wine tasting, which typically lasts for an hour, guests will be guided through between five and six of their chosen wines. The tasting will be delivered at the sommelier level, wine-lover level, or introductory level depending on the group’s preference. In addition, light noshes will be paired with each tasting.

Libation lovers can schedule their wine tastings and pay for them ahead of time at https://www.lushwineandspirits.com/products/lush-private-wine-tastings-priced-per-person. For each person who books a tasting 10 days or more ahead of time, LUSH will immediately add a sixth wine to his or her tasting.

