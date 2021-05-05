DOE NEWS RELEASE: HIDOE ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUMMER OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENT LEARNING AND SUPPORT

Newsroom Posted on May 5, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools will offer a comprehensive menu of summer programming aimed at addressing the learning needs of students as they transition back to full in-person learning and prepare for the 2021-22 school year.

“Schools have worked hard to design programs of high interest for vulnerable students who have been less engaged during the pandemic as well as enrichment programs for students seeking to try new things and explore new interests,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Offerings will span all grade levels, from a transition program for incoming kindergartners to paid summer internships for our graduating seniors.”

In addition to traditional summer school, the Department is offering engaging summer learning opportunities via the models described below. Families should check with their child’s school for specific details of each program.

Official Summer School

The official HIDOE summer school program aims to provide a robust menu of supplementary instruction for student enrichment, remediation, credit advancement or credit recovery purposes for grades K-12. Students in grades 9-12 also have the opportunity to register for summer learning through E-School. Click here for a list of current summer school offerings.

School-based Summer Learning Hubs

Summer learning hubs are designed at the school level based on student needs. There are six types: credit advancement, credit recovery, enrichment, intervention, remediation or transition programs. Program dates and instructional models will vary by school.

An example of a learning hub is the Summer Start Kindergarten Transition Program, which all HIDOE elementary schools can offer in partnership with Hawaiʻi P-20 Partnerships for Education. This free, three-week program will provide classroom experience to incoming kindergarten students with little or no preschool experience.

In addition, mobile community-based learning hubs, which were piloted last summer, will continue, serving the following communities this summer: Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, Hāna and the Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Area.

For more information and a map of current HIDOE school-based summer learning hubs, please see here.

Specialized Student Support

Extended learning opportunities will be available for students needing specialized services and support. These programs include Extended School Year (ESY), English Learner Extended Learning Opportunities, Special Support Programs for students with disabilities, and Alternative Learning Program Support and Services (ALPSS).

Accelerated Learning

Early College programs, a collaboration between the HIDOE and the University of Hawai‘i system, will be offered to students in grades 9-12 for accelerated learning. Eligible students can earn college credits while satisfying high school diploma requirements (dual credit) upon successful course completion.

College, Career and Community Learning

To support graduating seniors who might typically be participating in extracurricular activities, community-based learning, or part-time employment, summer internship opportunities are again being provided at HIDOE state offices. Internships are expected to start in June.

Beyond academics, the following services and supports will be provided during the summer months.

Summer Feeding Program

HIDOE will be transitioning to its summer food service program, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO). More information on participating school sites will be forthcoming.

Hawaii Keiki Hotline and Telehealth Service

Developed to improve equitable access to health resources, the Hawaii Keiki Health Hotline and Telehealth Service is provided at no cost to HIDOE students, families and staff who have questions about students’ physical or mental health concerns. Summer hours will be June 7–July 23, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding holidays. Call toll-free at (844) 436-3888. Interpretation services are available.

YES Project

HIDOE will continue the YES Project to engage hard-to-reach students and families in unstable housing, provide basic necessities such as food and hygiene supplies, and deliver fun educational activities. Each geographic area will determine specific details based on localized needs, serving as a bridge between schools and communities.

For more information on the HIDOE summer programs and opportunities, please visit bit.ly/HIDOEsummerlearning.

