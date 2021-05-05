Sheridan County Walk-In hunting and fishing areas closed

Sheridan -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is notifying hunters and anglers that effective immediately, Sheridan County Walk-In Hunting Area #6 and Tongue River Walk-In Fishing Area #1 near Acme, north of Sheridan, are no longer available for public hunting and fishing access. (See map above for closed areas.)

Walk-In areas are part of the Game and Fish’s Access Yes program. They are private tracts of land leased from landowners by Game and Fish to allow public hunting or fishing.

After a recent change in land ownership, Sheridan County Walk-In Hunting Area #6, used primarily by bird hunters, a portion of Sheridan County Walk-In Hunting Area #1 and Tongue River Walk-In Fishing Area #1 (within the Walk-In Hunting Area #6 boundary) have been removed from the Access Yes programs.

The majority of Sheridan Walk-In Hunting Area #1, west of the state land parcel and owned by Padlock Ranch, remains available for public hunting during open seasons. Special rules apply, so please consult the Game and Fish website’s Public Access page for complete rules, regulations and open dates for this area.

“Padlock Ranch was one of the first landowners to enroll property in the Access Yes program when it was initiated more than 20 years ago,” said Sheridan Region Access Yes Coordinator Troy Tobiasson. “The Game and Fish Department appreciates their commitment to continuing to provide access to hunters and supporting the hunting heritage in northern Wyoming. These partnerships are mutually beneficial and provide great benefit to the public.”

Hunters and anglers can learn more about available Walk-In Areas in the state at www.wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access

Landowners interested in learning more about enrolling in Access Yes programs such as Walk-In Areas and Hunter Management Areas can contact Troy Tobiasson at 307-684-2489.

- WGFD -