Reality TV Meets the Gaming World: Esportz Network signs agreement to produce TNA Mansion, a unique reality TV series

Reality TV is coming to the gaming world with Esportz Network’s announcement today it has signed an agreement to produce TNA Mansion, a unique reality TV series following streamers and competitive gamers on the esports Team New Age roster (https://tnagaming.com/ ).

The show will explore the lives of each TNA gamer living in an eight-bedroom house. Cameras will be set up in the 12,000-square-foot property, which also holds a movie theater, a pool, and a special Respawn Entertainment-sponsored lounge, to capture all the action.