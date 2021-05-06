Reality TV Meets the Gaming World: Esportz Network signs agreement to produce TNA Mansion, a unique reality TV series
Reality TV is coming to the gaming world with Esportz Network’s announcement today it has signed an agreement to produce TNA Mansion, a unique reality TV series following streamers and competitive gamers on the esports Team New Age roster (https://tnagaming.com/ ).
The show will explore the lives of each TNA gamer living in an eight-bedroom house. Cameras will be set up in the 12,000-square-foot property, which also holds a movie theater, a pool, and a special Respawn Entertainment-sponsored lounge, to capture all the action.
In what is promising to bring a compelling gaming twist to the highly successful reality TV genre, the one-hour weekly show will explore the personal and professional lives of each TNA gamer and their interactions and relations with others in an eight-bedroom gaming house. Cameras will be set up throughout the Northern Virginia-based 12,000-square-foot property, which also holds a movie theater, a pool, and a special Respawn Entertainment-sponsored lounge, to capture all the action with one to two videographers following the gamers’ activities, providing viewers seemingly 24-hour access to their soon-to-be favorite reality characters.
Think of it as “Big Brother” or “Keeping Up with Kardashians” meets competitive gaming for an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at a world that has rarely, if ever, been explored through the day-to-day-lens of reality TV.
Plans also include working closely with Twitch to provide live streaming and interaction with the global Twitch audience throughout the week.
During the series, multiple topics specific to gaming will be unearthed and spotlighted ranging from esports to streaming/content creation, gaming hardware and technology, and more. Personalities will emerge, relationships develop and decline romantically, professionally, and socially, as the pressure mounts to score tournaments wins and likes/views on videos.
The TNA Mansion houses creators such as “Slick,” “Hugo,” "OliverOG," and soon to be announced new faces with Team New Age founder Aaron “Kirsh” Kirshenberg also residing there, overseeing it all.
“I am excited to be working with the Esports Network on this revolutionary project,” said Kirshenberg, founder and CEO of Team New Age. “Millions of people all over the world are fascinated by the esports industry and this show will provide them with a great viewing experience into the life of content creators, pro players, and industry professionals. Team New Age has a unique group of individuals from multiple different countries and sectors of the esports industry which will be sure to provide viewers with an interesting story. The house is amazing, and I know I will be lifelong friends with many of the people living here.”
Each episode will revolve around a specific theme, activity, or event that involves and unites the group with a gaming ethos in mind. The selected subject for that episode will act as the narrative compass with subplots taking shape to follow social affiliations, alliances, divisions, and rejections among the members.
“A classic, highly successful model for reality TV will bring viewers an entertaining glimpse into the lives of streamers and competitive gamers, all living under one roof,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman and CEO of Esportz Entertainment Corp. / Esportz Network. “In the same way the Esportz Network has showcased the gaming interests of celebrities with our successful talk show, The Gamer Hour, we will also explore another side to the world of streamers and competitive gamers.”
Thimmig added that TNA Mansion will appeal to sponsors seeking to engage with the important but elusive Generation Z audience through authentic entertainment programming.
The latest gaming show comes on the heels of Esportz Network’s successful launch of its innovative and groundbreaking gaming talk show, The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com ), which recently aired its 25th episode.
Travis Cochran, creator and executive producer of The Gamer Hour, will also handle executive producer duties on TNA Mansion.
“This is a new type of reality TV show centered around a gaming mansion that will challenge the gamers’ lives in every aspect imaginable - from physical to mental, from neuro to nutritional - all facets of their lives will be put to the test in a series of competitions that will be broadcasted both live in real-time and in pre-recorded episodic streaming format,” Cochran said.
Cochran also stressed that TNA Mansion will cast a new insight into esports and esports athletes.
“The perception of a pro gamer living in his mom's basement downing Red Bulls all night is long past and the term ‘pro gamer’ will itself be redefined on this show from being a couch potato to a fully functional, high-performing athlete,” Cochran explained.
Team New Age was founded in June 2020 by three longtime friends – Kirshenberg, Joaquin Delmar, and Shin Mitsuno. Team New Age’s mission has been bridging the gap between esports and lifestyle and transcending the world of conventional esports.
As explained on their website, Everyday Team New Age strives to create an environment with incredible like-minded creators, competitive gamers, and staff to grow together and inspire others.
Thimmig said TNA Mansion is part of Esportz Network’s ongoing plans to develop high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities and mainstream TV audience interested in gaming.
Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for TNA Mansion or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.
ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.
Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.
