Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:12 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a wooden stick and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 49 year-old Duane Allen, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.