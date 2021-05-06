Cleerkut Launches Pro Platform for Music Industry Professionals to Streamline Copyright and Royalty Administration
Integrated, automated music rights management platform helps record labels and music publishers save time and money on critical music business operations.
I created Cleerkut Royalty to simplify and automate the important steps needed to properly administer music rights.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleerkut announces the launch of its copyright and royalty administration platform for music industry professionals. Cleerkut Royalty — now optimized for record labels, music publishers and artist managers — is an integrated, cloud-based solution that helps ensure accuracy and speed up cumbersome music business processes like royalty reporting, legal agreements, and expense management. By saving time on mundane admin and operational tasks, music industry professionals can focus more time and energy on creating new opportunities for their roster of artists and songwriters.
— Cheryl Potts
Cleerkut Royalty was originally established as a suite of software tools designed to assist Cleerkut founder Cheryl Potts with her own professional copyright and royalty business. At that time, she searched the market looking for a solution that could meet the needs of her business and found none. Recognizing an industry-wide need, she developed a comprehensive toolset for handling song and recording rights and continued to evolve the software over time, adding more automation and practical features, into the enterprise-ready business suite that is Cleerkut Royalty today.
“Most people involved in music royalty administration are still dealing with mundane, cumbersome and outdated ways of managing their music catalogs, licensing agreements, and more.” explains Cheryl Potts. “I created Cleerkut Royalty to simplify and automate the important steps needed to properly administer music rights.”
Earlier this year, Cleerkut launched its indie music creator version of Cleerkut Royalty, which bundles in critical education about music rights and required licenses that cause many would-be career indies to leave money on the table. The professional version offers deeper functionality and more extensive options for users already well versed in the music business. The system helps them play by the “rules” that govern music copyrights and royalty pay-outs to ensure accurate royalty reporting and according and helps to avoid legal issues that have plagued the industry.
By making things more efficient, Cleerkut Royalty’s vision is to help independent record labels, publishers and self-released artists build successful careers..
Music business professionals interested in getting started with Cleerkut Royalty can sign up by visiting the Pricing page.
