Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported April 28, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Roberto Cruz Rivera (age 29) Providence, RI P1-2021-1293AG

On April 28, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Roberto Cruz Rivera with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of possession of a ghost gun, and one count of eluding police in a high-speed pursuit.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 29, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jeffrey McKay (age 24) Warwick, RI P1-2021-1293BG

On April 28, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jeffrey McKay with one count of first-degree robbery, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of eluding police in a high-speed pursuit.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 29, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Michael Worrell (age 39) Providence, RI P1-2021-1294A

On April 28, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Michael Worrell with one count of first-degree child molestation, one count of conspiracy, and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between April 1, 2019 and August 1, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 19, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Barbara Ann Long (age 25) East Providence, RI P1-2021-1294B

On April 28, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Barbara Ann Long with one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of conspiracy.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between April 1, 2019 and August 1, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 19, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

