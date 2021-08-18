Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,194 in the last 365 days.

Ex-Con Struggles with Life Outside Prison in Judy Doyle's Novel

KC's Redemption

KC's Redemption

"KC’s Redemption" portrays difficulties ex-convicts have returning to normalcy, making amends

I hope the story (although not perfect) will be a source of encouragement to keep going. God has something special planned for you. Keep seeking and it will be revealed to you.”
— Judy Doyle
ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her novel Judy Doyle portrays the rough road that lies before ex-cons as they return to life outside of prison and how second chances cannot be taken for granted. "KC's Redemption" follows the titular character as she strives to prove to herself, her friends, family and community that she is repentant.

KC Elliot is a convicted felon who did time for embezzlement. She genuinely wants to turn over a new leaf and during her incarceration she earned a degree in computer science and webpage development. As she adjusts to life on the outside of prison, she encounters a variety of challenges. With this novel, readers will get a glimpse of the realities faced by ex-cons. These barriers to reintegration include the lack of opportunities for people with prison records, difficulty accessing housing, the stigma and distrust from others, guilt from committing crimes and possible trauma from time behind bars. In Elliot’s case, she faces hurdles from someone who should be supportive. And to compound things for her, she realizes she has a stalker who is harassing her. Readers will be treated to a journey replete with suspense, drama as well as ruminations on faith as the protagonist struggles to find peace and make things right.

With this novel, Doyle provides a heartfelt and stirring narrative and a meditation on redemption. Moreover, she also aims for it to be a source for inspiration for those going through trying times. In her own words: "I hope the story (although not perfect) will be a source of encouragement to keep going. God has something special planned for you. Keep seeking and it will be revealed to you."


About the Author
Judy Doyle was a pastor with the Salvation Army and wrote sermons during that time. Following her marriage, she began writing about the culture shock she experienced as a city woman moving to the farm. She has a son. Doyle was previously a copywriter for a small radio station. In 1995 she returned to being a pastor in the United Methodist Church. During her spare time she writes fiction and essays.

BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+ +1 8884463094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ex-Con Struggles with Life Outside Prison in Judy Doyle's Novel

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.