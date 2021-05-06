Jukka Davidsson: Freedom of Speech is Essential Cornerstone for Democratic Society
The Common Sense Conservative, a YouTube channel of Robert Zerfing has released a short film about Joe Biden’s controversial activities in Europe.
Freedom of speech and the opportunity to express alternative points of view and “harsh truths” remains an essential cornerstone of any democratic society”MIKKELI, FINLAND, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Common Sense Conservative, a YouTube channel of Robert Zerfing has released a short film about Joe Biden’s controversial activities in Europe. The channel is aimed at providing a public platform for voicing alternative opinions and analysis. “I hope to do this by filming events that the mainstream media purposefully ignores, and providing my thoughts and perspective on current events. I do this so that people may just take a moment and reflect on what’s really going on in this country, and at the very least, walk away being a little better informed” - says Robert Zerfing.
— Jukka Davidsson
The new film talks about alleged corruption cases and the scandalous payment of $1 bln of taxpayers money needed to ensure control over Ukrainian politics. The issue was widely dissed by Trump’s team during the electoral campaign and seems to have been forgotten after Joe Biden was elected.
Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLcMcdbb4Ho
“Freedom of speech and the opportunity to express alternative points of view and “harsh truths” remains an essential cornerstone of any democratic society”, - commented the co-author of the film Jukka Davidsson.
Jukka Davidsson
Jukka Davidsson Office
+358 44 5100082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook