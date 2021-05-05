When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 05, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 05, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Frito-Lay Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ruffles all dressed flavored potato chips

Company Announcement

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 16 1/8 oz. bags of Ruffles All DressedPotato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall may have been regionally distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Frito-Lay did not distribute these recalled products to any other retailer.

No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description & Retailer Size "UPC Listed on Back of Bag" Code Date & Manufacturing Code – Listed on Front of Bag Along Top Right Side Representative Image Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips Distributed to Sam’s Club Warehouses in states listed above 16 1/8 oz. 28400 56520 Both “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 11 JUN 2021 And one of these 9-digit Manufacturing Codes 373205510 473305610 473105610 See image below

