LUXURY EXPERIENCE & CO CELEBRITY AND INFLUENCER PETS VIRTUAL GIFTING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE

“I had a dream to start an animal sanctuary one day. I wanted to find a way to give back before then by laying the groundwork early; through Noble Critters.” ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive virtual gifting experience to celebrate the top celebrities and influencer pets during their time spent at home. LE & Co was excited to gift all the furry family members that kept our spirits up while staying home and were excited to partner with the Noble Critters Foundation.
“I had a dream to start an animal sanctuary one day. Rather than wait until land is bought, vets are hired, and all the other items get checked off so I can give that love to any animal that needs a loving home, I wanted to find a way to give back before then by laying the groundwork early; through Noble Critters.” Pamela Jean Noble, Founder
LE & Co gifted an amazing range of fifty celebrities and top influencers such as Emily Simpson (Real Housewives of Orange County), Thorsten Kaye (The Bold And The Beautiful Star), Fortune Feimster (Comedian), Faith Herman (This Is Us), Jonathan Bennett (TV Host), Jenn Davis (Real Housewives of Dallas), Mike Manning (Day of Our Lives), Obba Babatunde (CBS’ S.W.A.T.), Victoria Konefal (Days of Our Lives), and many more top influencers averaging over 500K Followers.
LE & Co created the perfect PR gifting experience with pet products provided by Embark Vet, ElleVet Sciences, Felix + Fetch, Charlie Bear Treats, Kitty Poo Club, Bonne et Filou, True Blue Pet, and a collection of toys from other partnering brands.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and talent to help bridge the gap in brand awareness, talent exposure and growth; all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. "As brands are looking to pivot during COVID-19 and keep their growth moving forward into 2021, we created a unique way to aid in building each brand through our virtual gifting experiences. Brands and talent need to look outside the box and we're here to help. We also take great pride in partnering with foundations for each of our events to give back.”
About Noble Critters Foundation
Noble Critters, through kind donations and any apparel purchases, gives 100% of all profits back to animal rescues and sanctuaries. Yes, you read it right, 100% of ALL PROFITS - not 99% or 1%. Regardless if well established, or just getting started, I believe that (like my love for animals big and small), giving anything less than 100% is not giving it my all AND simply not what the animals deserve.”
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.
