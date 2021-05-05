63-Hectare Historic Spanish Estate to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Imperial Properties

Welcome to the majestic manor Son Serralta, one of the most remarkable properties in Spain and Europe, nestled at the base of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sierra de Tramuntana. Built in the 16th century and completely restored during last years, the impressive manor house of Son Serralta perfectly pairs Mallorcan tradition with the utmost luxury. Surrounding the mansion are idyllic terraces and lush Mediterranean gardens with mature trees and extensive lawns, a beautiful private chapel, a tennis court and a large swimming pool plus a children's pool. Relax on the expansive loggia with a glass of wine from a local vineyard, while looking out over the olive tree groves and impressive mountain range beyond. The 63 hectares of land includes an ample olive grove, a lemon tree orchard and other excellent farmland with plenty of water, provided by the estate’s resources.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled at the base of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sierra de Tramuntana, Finca Son Serralta will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sergey Kotrikadze of Imperial Properties. Currently listed for €26.5M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9–16 June via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions once again on such a spectacular, historic property,” stated Kotrikadze. “I’m confident that with our combined global reach we will find the perfect buyer who will truly value Son Serralta just as its current owners have done for many years.”

The stunning estate spans 63 hectares and boasts an extraordinary 16th-century manor house that has been completely restored for modern comforts whilst retaining its historical charm. Son Serralta offers a combination of nature, history and complete privacy, whilst still being easily accessible from the capital of Mallorca. Relax on the expansive loggia with a glass of wine from a local vineyard, while looking out over the olive tree groves and impressive mountain range beyond. Retire to any of the seven manor house bedroom suites with individual en suite baths, or the separate guest house for visitors or staff. Additional features include: original stone and marble floors; soaring stucco ceilings; a grand entry opening to main living and dining room with direct access to the expansive mountain-view loggia; a double-arch main entrance; a Mallorcan courtyard/clastra with stone floors and a freshwater well; a swimming pool and a children’s pool; beautiful gardens; and a consecrated chapel and sacristy—all just fifteen minutes from Palma and its international airport for easy access and travel.

The land, mountain and forests of the estate, complete with its own hunting reserve, deliver a rich range of wildlife, breathtaking panoramic views and an amazing historical legacy. Other buildings include: ponds, cisterns and approximately 1,000 square meters of agricultural warehouses, conveniently located away from the mansion, which could be transformed into a charming country hotel without detracting from the residential area of the property.

The Son Serralta main house is designed in its interior with the idea of 3 different lifestyle areas. The impressive palatial lounges and the large dining room are prepared for a distinguished, even glamorous, social life. Another area of the mansion, rustic, casual and cozy, invites you to enjoy the countryside, whether horseback riding, hunting, or hiking in your own mountain. Other rooms, particularly comfortable, are suitable for daily life at any time of the year, allowing you to enjoy an unparalleled level of privacy and serenity.

"While we have spent many years at this property, we have finally decided to make a change in our lives. We chose Concierge Auctions because of its global reach and its ability to sell truly unique properties; just as a Picasso or a Van Gogh is not sold in an art gallery, but at auction, we consider Concierge is the best choice for marketing a true real estate masterpiece," stated the sellers. "Its platform has advantages that the traditional real estate market does not offer. Having put our hearts and souls into renovating this estate and making it what it is today, we look forward to moving on to our next project, and hope that the future owners will enjoy Finca Son Serralta as much as we have."

Paulina Kimbel and Caitlin Keys, directors of business development at Concierge Auctions state: “We are delighted to be back with such a spectacular offering in Puigpunyent, Mallorca, where we had our very first auction sale in the Balearics 5 years ago. Puigpunyent is a paradise for nature lovers: peaceful, quiet and unspoiled and will certainly appeal to our discerning clientele”.

The village, and its neighbours Esporles, Deia and Banyalbufar, are among the most beautiful in Spain, full of local character and history. The Sierra de Tramuntana provides a stunning backdrop, and the estate enjoys 360 degree views of the mountains and Mediterranean countryside. The lush valley of Puigpunyent makes for a cooler summer climate, allowing for year-round use of the estate's ample outdoor entertaining spaces. Palma, the capital of Mallorca and one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the Mediterranean, is only 15 minutes away. Palma's countless markets, restaurants and cultural attractions ensure that every need is catered for. Mallorca is known for its stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage and idyllic climate. The island's airport has excellent connections to major European capitals and is conveniently located 20 minutes from your front door.

Finca Son Serralta is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

