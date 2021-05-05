Gov. Wolf Visits Happy Valley; Meets with PSU Coach Franklin and President Barron to Encourage Vaccinations

Governor Tom Wolf today visited Penn State University (PSU) to discuss COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage students to get vaccinated before summer break.

“Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout is moving at a fast pace now that supply has increased and all Pennsylvanians over age 16 are eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Gov. Wolf. “When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself from serious illness, while protecting the people around you. That includes family members who are under 16, friends you want to see over the summer, and your fellow fans at sporting events – including football games in Beaver Stadium. I want to see stands here filled as much as you do, but to make it safe for all of us to come together again, we need more Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated.”

The governor was joined by PSU football coach James Franklin, student athlete Theo Johnson, president Eric Barron, and an appearance was made by the Nittany Lion mascot.

“We were pleased to join the Governor Wednesday with Beaver Stadium as the backdrop to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated,” said Coach Franklin. “We are optimistic and continue to plan for full capacity in the fall and we know the role the vaccine plays in keeping the public safe, as well as our ability to have our loyal fans in Beaver Stadium. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.”

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Department of Health established a Regional Vaccination Clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s University Park campus offering both the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic is open tomorrow, May 6, through Monday, May 10 for anyone, regardless of county of residence. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome.

“I look forward to the day when we can all be protected from COVID-19,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as they can to help protect our community and those who cannot get vaccinated, such as children under age 16. Getting a vaccine is one of the easiest and best ways you can do something for your community.”

College students returning home prior to receiving their second vaccine dose of a two-dose series should work with a provider in their community to get that second dose at the appropriate time, which will ensure they are fully vaccinated. Students should state that they cannot return to the same provider because of logistical challenges and remember to bring their vaccination card with them to their second dose appointment. The vaccines are not interchangeable, you must get the same vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) for each of the two doses in the series. To get the most protection, you must get both doses.

The department is encouraging vaccine providers to work with college students and others who may need to get vaccines in two different locations to ensure they are fully vaccinated. Beginning this week, providers will no longer be required to order a specific number of second doses of vaccine for administration. Instead, they will order a total number of doses they expect to administer as first or second doses. This will ensure providers have the vaccine they need for scheduled appointments and second dose requests.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Gov. Wolf. “The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can safely get back to doing the things we’ve missed – like cheering on the Nittany Lions in person. Getting vaccinated is a way that each of us can play a part in overcoming this pandemic.”

To further address hesitancy, the Wolf Administration is encouraging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated through website information, social media posts, press conferences, and a soon-to-launch statewide media campaign.

Visit the state Department of Health website for a map of vaccine providers for locations outside of Philadelphia.

To schedule an appointment at the Bryce Jordan Center regional vaccination clinic, visit here.