Roadwork scheduled on the H-2 Freeway onramps and offramps on May 10 – May 19, for marking installations
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of nightly roadwork scheduled on the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions on Monday night, May 10, 2021, through Wednesday night, May 19, 2021, for the installation of pavement markers and rumble strips. Access to the onramps and offramps will be available in efforts to minimize congestion during working hours. However, if the minimum lane width cannot be maintained or in the case of safety concerns a full ramp closure may be necessary. The roadwork schedule is as follows.
Northbound ramp closures
|Dates
|Time
|Closure limits
|May 10 – May 14
|10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
|Eastbound H-1 Fwy onramp to Northbound H-2 Fwy
|May 10 – May 14
|12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.
|Eastbound Kamehameha Hwy (Route 99) onramp to Northbound H-2 Fwy
|May 10 – May 14
|1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
|Westbound Kamehameha Hwy (Route 99) onramp to Northbound H-2 Fwy
|May 11 – May 15
|7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
|Northbound H-2 Fwy to Ka Uka Blvd (Exit 2) offramp
|May 11 – May 15
|10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
|Ka Uka Blvd onramp to Northbound H-2 Fwy
|May 11 – May 15
|1:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|Mililani Mauka – Northbound H-2 Fwy to Meheula Pkwy (Exit 5A) offramp
|May 11 – May 15
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|Mililani Town – Northbound H-2 Fwy to Meheula Pkwy (Exit 5B) offramp
|May 12 – May 16
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|Mililani – Meheula Pkwy onramp to Northbound H-2 Fwy
|May 12 – May 16
|9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|Northbound H-2 Fwy to Leilehua Rd (Exit 7) offramp
|May 12 – May 16
|12 a.m. – 3 a.m.
|Northbound H-2 Fwy to Wahiawa/Kamehameha Hwy (Exit 8) offramp
Southbound ramp closures
|Dates
|Time
|Closure limits
|May 13 – May 16
|3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Alt: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Wahiawa – Southbound Kamehameha Hwy (Route 99) onramp to the H-2 Fwy
|May 13 – May 17
|6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Southbound H-2 Fwy to Kamehameha Hwy (Exit 9) offramp
|May 13 – May 17
|9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
|Southbound H-2 Fwy to Wahiawa (Exit 8) offramp
|May 13 – May 17
|12 a.m. to 3 a.m.
|Leilehua Rd to Southbound H-2 Fwy onramp
|May 13 – May 17
|3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Alt: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Southbound H-2 Fwy Mililani offramp (Exit 5) to Meheula Pkwy
|May 14 – May 18
|6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Eastbound Meheula Pkwy onramp to the southbound H-2 Fwy
|May 14 – May 18
|9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
|Westbound Meheula Pkwy onramp to the southbound H-2 Fwy
|May 14 – May 18
|12 a.m. to 3 a.m.
|Southbound H-2 Fwy to Ka Uka Blvd offramp (Exit 2)
|May 14 – May 18
|3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Alt: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Ka Uka Blvd to Southbound H-2 Fwy onramp
|May 15 – May 19
|6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
|Southbound H-2 Fwy to westbound H-1 Fwy (Waianae)
Roadwork may be finished on the first couple of nights scheduled, if weather permits. Motorists are reminded to be aware of work zone conditions and to follow message boards that will indicate if a full closure is needed. In the event of a full ramp closure, a detour will be setup and flaggers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.
Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with closure operations and safety procedures. First Responders and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone unless a full closure is in place. Roadwork is weather permitting.
###