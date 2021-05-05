Commerce Department Awards $730,000 in Business Development Funds to Create 99 New Jobs for Montanans

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $730,000 in business development funds to support the creation of up to 99 jobs at growing businesses in Montana.

The funds will be awarded through the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF) Job Creation Grant and the Primary Sector Workforce Training Grant, which are administered by the Department of Commerce. The two competitive reimbursement grant programs support long-term, sustainable business growth by encouraging the creation of good-paying jobs and training workers to fill new jobs.

“These businesses are growing, increasing economic potential in their local economies and providing new opportunities for Montanans,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said. “Commerce is proud to partner with small businesses to create good-paying jobs across Montana.”

The following grants will be awarded through the Big Sky Trust Fund Job Creation Grant:

Billings | Big Sky Economic Development Authority will receive a grant on behalf of Rebel River Creative, LLC, which estimates it will create 4 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $20,000. Grant funds will be used for wage reimbursement and to purchase construction materials, equipment, computers/software, furniture and fixtures. Rebel River Creative LLC is a strategic marketing and branding consulting company.

Billings | Big Sky Economic Development Authority will receive a grant on behalf of Four Nine Design, LLC, which estimates it will create 2 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $10,000. Grant funds will be used for wage reimbursement and to purchase equipment, computers, furniture and fixtures. Four Nine Design LLC is a light manufacturing company that designs, builds, and installs innovative research instrumentation for low-temperature researchers. They specialize in cryogenic solutions.

Bozeman | City of Bozeman will receive a grant on behalf of Profitable Ideas, Inc. which estimates it will create 21 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $105,000. Grant funds will be used to purchase computers, equipment and for wage reimbursement. Profitable Ideas Inc. (dba Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE)) is a fast-growing professional services firm specializing in bringing communities of Fortune 500 executives together from across the globe to connect, collaborate and learn. Profitable Ideas, Inc. also received a Workforce Training Grant in the amount of $105,000 to create and train 21 jobs.

Kalispell | Flathead County Economic Development Authority will receive a grant on behalf of GL Suites, Inc. , which estimates it will create 40 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $200,000. Grant funds will be used to purchase computers, software, furniture, fixtures, equipment and for wage reimbursement. GL Suites, Inc. provides configurable off-the-shelf software packages for automating the operations of regulatory agencies. GL Suites, Inc. also received a Workforce Training Grant of $140,000 to train 28 jobs.

Whitehall | Jefferson County will receive a grant on behalf of Barrick Gold of North America dba Golden Sunlight Mines, Inc., which estimates it will create 20 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $100,000. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment and for wage reimbursement. Barrick Gold Corporation U.S. Inc. dba Golden Sunlight Mines, Inc. has been operating as an underground mine near Whitehall. They will be shifting their focus from underground mining to reprocessing the historical tailing piles.

The following businesses will receive funding through the Primary Sector Workforce Training Grant:

Cut Bank | LinkOne Holdings, Inc. will receive a $20,000 grant to create and train four jobs. LinkOne Holdings, Inc. operates the pulse crop processing facility in Cut Bank.

Billings | 406 Experts Solutions, Inc. will receive a $15,000 grant to create and train one full-time and four part-time jobs. 406 Expert Solutions, Inc. dba Unmasked does investigative solutions by bringing together consumer, financial institution and insurer and insurance companies so the consumer, financial institution and the insurer can have the opportunity to resolve disputes in a manner that is beneficial to all parties.

Red Lodge | Hillside Communications, LLC will receive a $15,000 WTG grant to create and train three jobs. Hillside Communications operations include burying underground cable lines for Charter Communications (MSO) in Yellowstone, Carbon, and Stillwater counties.

The next grant application deadline for the BSTF Job Creation Grant Program, the BSTF Planning Grant Program and the Primary Sector Workforce Training Grant is June 16. For more information about the Big Sky Trust Fund, visit MARKETMT.COM.