Bestselling author Sherrie Gilbert-Ramsay on why representation matters
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherrie Gilbert-Ramsey has gone out on a lot of limbs. An Army veteran, Certified Hostage Negotiator, Crisis Responder, Corrections Officer, and Ex-Cop, she does not shy away from a challenge. The latest is launching and running several successful businesses, from a private practice that offers therapy and wellness, to self-discovery coaching to crisis management consulting to firearms training and personal protection for women, to a school that offers certification programs for coaches, speakers, counselors, and clergy to a busines that offers educational and babysitting services for moms. Her experiences and her story come together to create something she believes is critical for youth today: a model of what women of color can achieve.
As a kid, she was fascinated with female police officers, like the one who came to her elementary school. It was this white female officer who drew to Sherrie’s attention that women could be in law enforcement, so while Sherrie was intrigued, she didn’t imagine putting on that uniform. Then, when she was just 11, her father was shot in the back by a white police officer. He was unarmed, simply walking through someone else’s backyard to get to his own. “He did not die but that really affected me for a long time. That really tore me up as a young girl. And I thought about the woman police officer who I saw growing up. But she was a Caucasian police officer, and I was like, ‘We need some Black people as police officers. We need people who look like us.’ That’s the first time I realized that representation matters. When I was 11.”
Years later when Sherrie became that Black woman on the police force, she faced anger and rejection from friends and family for joining the department that had hurt her dad. “For me, it wasn’t about that,” she says. “It was about other little girls being able to see someone that looks like them doing something to help someone.” While Sherrie was a Police Officer she went back to school for counseling and therapy. A single mother, she brought her son with her to college. “Sometimes people in the cafeteria would watch him or people in the library would watch him. But a lot of times he sat in class next to me. I got my degree while I was a full-time police officer, going to school at night. My days were very long, and it certainly was not easy.”
Now, though, her years of officer training, crisis certifications, and investigative experience are all put to use along with her degree to help clients in their self-discovery, for example in the coaching platform she calls The CSI Experience: www.sherrigcsi.com. One of the important lessons she imparts to women she works with is to use their voices. “I tell all women don’t be ashamed of your story. Don’t be ashamed to use every bit of your experience to be whoever it is you want to be. Don’t mute your voice. Use it for your platform, use it to find out what your passion is, and use it to help other women be inspired by it and be able to tell their story.” Through Sherrie’s school that she co-founded, The Institute of Personal and Professional Development she helps others find their niche and obtain certifications in the area of human services and other helping professions.
Sherrie shares more of her wisdom in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Find out how to connect with Sherrie at https://bossupbestseller.com/SherrieGilbertRamsay, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Sherrie and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
Tam Luc
Women with Vision International
+1 310 710 8954
email us here