Bestselling author Sheena Yap Chan: “Just go for it and course correct along the way.”
New book digs deep into the secrets and stories of 16 women of color forging leadership pathsUSA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheena Yap Chan is a keynote speaker, coach, author, and podcaster focused on helping women build self-confidence. One thing she is not, is a meditator. “The best thing about confidence is you get to pick and choose what works for you,” she says. “So, trying to meditate doesn't work for me. I fall asleep! It's a hot mess, I've done it a million times and I thought something was wrong with me because I didn’t get the same results as so-and-so. But really it's just not for me.” On the other hand, she explains, “if I go for a jog outside and dump all my thoughts out in nature, wherever I'm jogging, it helps me process my thoughts. I feel recharged. I can start the day properly.”
Sounds simple, but it’s not always easy for women to get in touch with what they actually like, especially women raised in some Asian cultures. “The way we’re brought up, every decision is made for us. We're told what to do,” she explains. “Because of that, we’re not confident enough to do simple things such as to trust our own gut and make a simple decision. It’s hard for us to pick and choose what works for us because we've been programmed to have things decided for us. It's really a challenge all on its own. We have to figure out, well, what do I like? What don't I like? What works for me? What doesn’t?”
Through her podcast, The Tao of Self Confidence, Sheena has listened to hundreds of Asian women entrepreneurs share their stories of gaining confidence. One common theme: It takes time. “Confidence is not something you build overnight,” she explains. “It’s something you build every single day for the rest of your life because it’s not linear. It’s like a rollercoaster. You go up, you go down, you go upside down, you go sideways, you scream, you don’t scream, you cry.” Just as important, she says, is that hearing the stories of so many Asian women made her realize anything is possible. “We can do so much more, the sky's the limit. Actually, there is no limit! You can do whatever you want, especially as a woman.”
Sheena shares more of her personal journey in the inspiring new book International Women of Color Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs of color is a rich resource for women already embracing their strengths and capabilities as well as those looking for models and mentors to help guide their journeys to greatness.
Learn how to connect with Sheena at https://bossupbestseller.com/SheenaYapChan, where you can also find a link to International Women of Color Who Boss Up. And don’t miss Sheena and many of the other incredibly dynamic and supportive women from the Women Who Boss Up book series who are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Women Who Boss Up Summit! Details and registration are at www.womenbossupsummit.com
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
Tam Luc
Women with Vision International
+1 310 710 8954
email us here