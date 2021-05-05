Attorney General’s Office Secures Conviction in 2015 Assault Case in Scott County Jail
On Friday April 30, 2021, a jury convicted William Henry, AKA William Henry Applewhite III, of three counts of Assault on a Corrections Officer in the First Degree and three counts of Armed Criminal Action in the First Degree. The defendant was housed in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial on murder charges when the assaults occurred.
Corrections Officers G.B. and C.N. were also present during the altercation. Corrections Officer C.N. drew his taser in an attempt to get the defendant to release Corrections Officer A.J.; however, the defendant was able to disarm Corrections Officer C.N. of his taser. The defendant tased all three corrections officers multiple times in the head and neck area before being subdued by O.C. spray, which is more commonly referred to as mace. Corrections Officer A.J. sustained multiple injuries from the attack.
The defendant was charged with three Counts of Assault on a Correction’s Officer in the First Degree and three counts of Armed Criminal Action in the First Degree. The case was tried in Pemiscot County, after a change of venue from Scott County. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Generals Jennifer Coffin and Corie Geary-Atkins. Investigator Robert Dudley assisted in the prosecution. Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2021.
###