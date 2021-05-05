7E Wellness Announces Introduction of FaceLift-At-Home Microcurrent Devices
Global Beauty Device Market to Grow to $40 Million by 2027LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advancement of non-invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the fastest-growing segments in the anti-aging industry. As more consumers turn away from invasive and surgical procedures, 7E Wellness is leading the way with state-of-the-art FDA-cleared microcurrent technologies for licensed healthcare professionals as well as safe and effective consumer home devices.
7E Wellness’s mission is to provide cutting-edge FDA-cleared microcurrent technology and services personalized to enhance natural beauty. The company’s goal is to provide the best devices and procedures. They find what is best suited for your needs and have revolutionized the science behind microcurrent. They strive to give all consumers a renewed sense of self by allowing them to look as good as they feel and feel as good as they look.
Pooja Johari , Founder of 7E Wellness believes “everyone wants to look their best and so many women want a natural holistic way to look and feel youthful. When consumers saw the results of their professional esthetician treatments, we had a demand for at-home devices. Myolift QT is our best-selling consumer at-home device and Mother's Day is our first full scale promotion for the product."
Microcurrent devices work to improve cellular metabolism(ATP), improve circulation, boost collagen and elastin production, and lift sagging skin. Women can expect to notice an improvement in skin tone and a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. The treatment also is known for lifting and firming benefits and can boost skin radiance.
As a response to the consumer demand, the company is launching a special 7E Wellness Mother’s Day Daily Spa Package which includes the MyoLift QT Handheld Microcurrent Device, a conductive forehead mask, conductive eye mask, lip mask, anti-aging Serum and 2oz ReStore Conductive Treatment Gel as well as a USB charging cable. This special offer has a limited time 33% discount off retail price. In addition, the company has pledged 2% of its total sales from this year’s Mother's Day campaign to Covid-19 Aid initiatives.
Ms. Johari further added “Consumers know 7E Wellness as the pioneer in microcurrent technology and creating beauty for all ages and skin types but we are more than skin deep. This Mother's Day we are doing something beautiful for those in need. 2% of the profits will be donated to Covid-19 Aid initiatives. Join us in making a difference both in your beauty routine, skin and confidence as well as extending help to those in need".
About 7E Wellness:
7E Wellness was founded in 2008 and includes a team of licensed estheticians and skin care educators. The company is the market leader in the advanced and professional microcurrent technology sector and an innovator in holistic and natural beauty. The MyoLift devices are the culmination of decades of scientific research. For more information on 7E Wellness visit https://www.7ewellness.com.
