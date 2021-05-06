Feed Your Soul with the return of International Showcase
Travel South USA International Showcase registration opens for New Orleans, LouisianaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA (TSUSA) is pleased to announce that registration for its 9th Annual Travel South USA International Showcase is now open. International Showcase will take place in New Orleans from November 30 – December 3, 2021, with nine Super FAM Tours going to Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
The three-day marketplace and four-day familiarization programs are designed to showcase the gateways, road trips, and authentic experiences in the South for key tour operators, airline partners, and journalists. Working together, tourism professionals will meet one-on-one with top International Buyers and the U.S. Receptive Tour Operators to build more visitation and spend more time and money in the South. We will be incorporating new safety, and hygiene protocols in compliance with the CDC and U.S. Travel Association’s Meetings Means Business Coalition.
Louisiana Office of Tourism and New Orleans & Company are inviting tour buyers and journalists from around the globe to visit and experience first-hand the unique and authentic places around the state.
“We are very excited to see fellow travel professionals face to face to discuss new possibilities in our post-Covid world at this year’s International Showcase. We also can’t wait to offer you wonderful Louisiana adventures while you are here,” said Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Tourism of Louisiana Office of Tourism.
"Louisiana is a state where you can Feed Your Soul, and you will certainly get your fill of our world-class cuisine, music, culture, and attractions. Louisiana is home to welcoming, friendly people who will treat you like family, and our hardworking men and women of Louisiana’s hospitality industry are eager to ensure you have a safe and wonderful time.”
New Orleans & Company has provided five City Tours on Tuesday, November 30, for delegates that highlight the exclusive attractions and experiences that international visitors would be able to enjoy.
“We’re thrilled to welcome our International buyers and Southern partners back to Travel South International and showcase the unique experiences that only New Orleans can provide,” said Stephen Perry, president & CEO of New Orleans & Company. “There have been many new developments in New Orleans, including a new airport, hotels and attractions, and something for everyone with our world-renowned cuisine, rich history, and decades-old architecture. This timeless 24-hour city offers something amazing around every cobblestone corner.”
Louisiana Office of Tourism, New Orleans & Company, and Travel South USA cordially invite Southern tourism suppliers to register now! Be sure to register early; registration will sell out quickly!
About Travel South USA: Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governor’s Conference. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. Tourism ranks throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and more than $16 billion in state and local taxes.
For more information about International Showcase 2021: www.industry.travelsouthusa.com
