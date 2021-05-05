28 Wisconsin school districts awarded Fab Labs Grants

MADISON, WI. MAY 5, 2021 – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) today announced that 28 school districts throughout the state have been awarded a total of more than $635,000 in grants to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities.

“The fab labs program engages students in science, math, and engineering, allowing them to create and invent all sorts of things from robots to 3D models,” Governor Tony Evers said. “The skills learned in Wisconsin’s fab labs can help prepare our kids for their future, including good-paying jobs in technology and manufacturing, which are critically important for our state’s future and our economy.”

The fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Labs Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes by elementary, middle school, junior high or high school students.

“WEDC has invested over $3.4 million over the past six years to provide 95 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs not only benefit the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”

The following school districts were awarded Fab Labs Grants today:

Cuba City School District, $21,938

Montello School District, $25,000

School District of Poynette, $9,222

Columbus School District, $25,000

Dodgeland School District, $25,000

Southern Door County School District, $25,000

Gresham School District, $19,500

Washington Island School District, $25,000

School District of Belleville, $13,000

School District of Athens, $25,000

School District of Nekoosa, $25,000

Wauwatosa School District, $25,000

Merton Community School District, $25,000

Cornell School District, $25,000

Elk Mound School District, $25,000

Milwaukee Public Schools, $25,000

Fontana Joint 8 School District, $25,000

Sturgeon Bay School District, $25,000

Prescott School District, $24,243

River Falls School District, $25,000

La Farge School District, $25,000

School District of Alma Center-Humbird Merrillan, $24,816

School District of Florence, $5,126

School District of Wabeno, $25,000

Kiel Area School District, $17,244

Wonewoc-Union Center School District, $25,000

School District of Omro, $25,000

School District of Wisconsin Rapids, $25,000

The 28 public school districts are receiving a total of $635,089 in Fab Labs Grants from WEDC. Individual school districts were eligible for up to $25,000, and consortiums of two or more districts were eligible for up to $50,000. The program requires matching funds from each district.

WEDC received 28 applications, which were evaluated based on readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business and community partnerships, financial need and previous awards. The review committee consisted of experts from the University of Wisconsin-Stout as well as three WEDC team members.

In addition to the grants, WEDC has developed a fab lab resource webpage that provides districts with information on how to set up and equip a fab lab, how to implement best practices to ensure a successful fab lab and more. Content for the page was provided by the UW-Stout and Fox Valley Technical College.

For more information on the state’s fab labs, including resources for teachers, visit wedc.org/fablabs or follow #WIFabLab on Twitter.