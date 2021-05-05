The Tech Enthusiast Young Artists From Bangladesh Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick & Yeamin Adib
Press Release About Young Bangladeshi Music Artists And Entrepreneur Yeamin and Prayangshu Biswas
Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick Is A Independent Musical Artist. In 2020 He Founded His Own Studio With His Teammates. He Released His First Album, Braindance, On a Major Music Streaming Platform In 2021. He Released His New Collaboration Singel EP With Sajibur Rahman (Pantho) Named 69 Warriors. 69 Warriors Is Available On Major Music Streaming Platform.
He Is Also A Entrepreneur, Author, Full Stack Web Developer, Programmer. With A Few Of His Friends, He Founded Skillnation Bangladesh, An Organization That Is Now A Community Of 17000 People. He Is Working As A Co-Founder & Developer In SkillNation Bangladesh. He Founded OraclePii Innovations In 2020 & Currently Working As CEO & Lead Developer In OraclePii Innovations. Recently He Started Working With His Friends On A New Startup Project Called Secure Network Bangladesh. Which Is A Domain, Hosting Provider Company.
He Also Founded His Studio, Which Is A Label For Independent Artist With Yeamin Adib & Imteaz Ahamad. His Label Is Working With 6 Musical Artist Currently. In 2018, He Became 6th In The National Children And Young Programming Competition in Bangladesh. He Got An Award For Having His Startup In The Top 75 Startups Of Bangladesh In 2019. He Is A Former Participant & Nationalist In NHSPC & Cyber Champ. His Startup (OraclePii Innovations) In 2021 Was On The List Of Top 200 Startups Created By Students.
Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick & Yeamin Adib Founded Their New Startup SNBD Host With Tanvir Ahmed Tanmoy, Sadik Muhammed, Jewel, Uthsob Chakraborty, Mohammad Imran Hossen, Rahul Majumder, Rajen Sikder Raj & Hasibur Rahman.SNBD Hosts Provides Top-Notch Hosting Solutions And Business Development Services for Every Startup And Long Going Business, We Provide Domain, Hosting, And Other Services. You Can Make Your Website At Only 40 Taka.
Yeamin Adib Is Working As Founder, CEO & Developer In SNBD
Prayangshu Biswas Hritwick, Mohammad Imran Hossen & Uthsob Chakraborty Is Working As Founder, Technical Team Manager, Developer In SNBD.Rajen Sikder Raj Is Working As Digital Marketer In SNBD. Rahul Majumder, Tanvir Ahmed Tanmoy, Sadik Muhammed & Jewel Is Working As Live Support Agent & Founder In SNBD.
SNBD Gives You The Facility To Build Your Business Site At A Cheap Cost & Fast Server's Guarantee.
Yeamin Adib & Prayangshu Biswas Also Working With Many Startups. Yeamin & Founded Skillnation Bangladesh In 2020 With His Friends. Now Skillnation Is Community Of 17K People. Skillnation Bangladesh Also Launched Their Many Projects Like Skillnation Bangladesh Shop, SkillHUB, And Many More. Prayangshu Biswas, Rajen Sikder Raj, Rahul Majumder Is Working As CO Founder In SkillNation Bangladesh.
You Can See A Lot Of Activities On His Social Media. He Also Creates Many Animation / AMV Videos On His Youtube Channel "Prayangshu Biswas" (youtube.com/PrayangshuBiswas). He Also Writes Tech-Related Blogs On His Blog. (prayangshubh.codes)
