PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Vaccine Site in Mecklenburg County as State Continues to Urge People to Get Vaccinated

Today, Governor Roy Cooper and Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen visited the MEDIC Clinic in Charlotte to observe COVID-19 vaccine distribution as the state continues to work to get more North Carolinians vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has partnered with Emergency Medical Services, National Guard and volunteers from Central Piedmont Community College to help distribute vaccines at this site, which is located in one of Mecklenburg County’s zip codes with the greatest need.

“Vaccines are the key to putting this pandemic behind us and coming out even stronger on the other side,” Gov. Cooper said. “Let’s continue encouraging our friends and family to get their shot so we can all safely do the things and be with the people we love.”

The state is continuing to encourage North Carolinians to get their shot and taking action to reach people who have not yet been vaccinated, including through DHHS’ Bring Summer Back campaign.

“Vaccines will help us end the pandemic and are the best protection there is against serious illness, hospitalization and death from this virus,” said Secretary Cohen. “Partnerships like this one that provide vaccines on site to those who can travel and also take vaccine to people who need more support will help us protect more people from the dangers of COVID-19.”

“We are pleased to be able to share with Governor Cooper one of the many partnerships that has contributed to the public health response to COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. There are so many,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Brought together by Mecklenburg County Public Health, this vaccination clinic at Medic involves staff from Public Health staff, Medic our County EMS program, Charmeck Emergency Management and the NC National Guard to serve one our disproportionately affected communities. We are proud of all the staff that has made this effort successful.”

Along with serving people in-person, the site also serves as a base for clinic staff to pick up doses and go into the community to administer vaccines to people who are homebound.

To date, the state has administered over 7.3 million doses, with nearly 50% of adults who have received at least one shot and 42.5% of adults are fully vaccinated. 78.2% of the 65 and older population have been partially vaccinated.

North Carolinians can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Visit NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location to find a nearby vaccine provider. The vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of this event was pooled.

